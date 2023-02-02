charleston, w.va. – West Virginia’s general revenue collections for January 2023 were $162.2 million above estimates and 8.5 percent ahead of prior year receipts, according to state data released by Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday.
Year-to-date record collections are $995 million above estimate.
"Without any question in the world, our continued revenue surpluses prove that we can very safely and conservatively move forward with a 50 percent tax cut in the state of West Virginia, especially if we do it wisely, and we do it over three years and phase it in,” Justice said in a prepared statement. “So this is our opportunity to do something for hard-working West Virginians and put money back in their pockets.”
The following is a brief summary of the major components:
• January general revenue fund severance tax collections totaled $90.3 million versus $81.9 million in January of last year. Monthly collections exceeded the official estimate by $64.3 million. Record year-to-date general revenue fund severance tax collections of $631.2 million were 87.8 percent ahead of last year and $497.8 million above estimate. The severance tax accounted for 50 percent of the total year-to-date revenue surplus. Overall collections were nearly double last year largely due to higher energy prices.
• January personal income tax collections totaled $305.3 million. Collections exceeded the monthly estimate by $51.4 million and prior year receipts by 5.5 percent. Record year-to-date collections of nearly $1.483 billion were $181.6 million above the official estimate and 11.8 percent ahead of prior year receipts.
• Corporation net income tax collections totaled $18.2 million in January. Monthly collections were $14.2 million above estimate. Year-to-date collections of $211.4 million were $123.4 million above the official estimate and 16.3 percent ahead of prior year-to-date collections.
• Consumer sales tax collections of $153.5 million were nearly $17.3 million above estimate in January and 2.8 percent ahead of prior January collections. Cumulative collections of more than $986.2 million were $121.7 million above the official estimate and 5.3 percent ahead of last year.
