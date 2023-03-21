Gov. Jim Justice will host various legislators and other state officials to a bill signing on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the John E. Amos Power Plant in Winfield, where he will sign legislation related to the coal industry.
The four bills that the Legislature passed this past session and that Justice will sign during the ceremony are:
- HB 3308 - Authorizing PSC consider and issue financing orders to certain utilities to permit the recovery of certain costs through securitization via consumer rate relief bonds.
- HB 3482 - To create the Coal Fired Grid Stabilization and Security Act of 2023.
- HB 3303 - Clarifying and expanding the powers and duties of the director of the Coalfield Community Development Office.
- SB 609 - Obtaining approval for decommissioning or deconstructing of existing power plant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.