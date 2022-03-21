Justice to kick off Gold Rush with stocking at Babcock State Park

Gov. Jim Justice will host an event on Tuesday at 10 a.m. to celebrate the opening day of this year's West Virginia Gold Rush, ceremonially stocking the first golden trout into Glade Creek at Babcock State Park.
From March 29 to April 9, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will stock 50,000 golden rainbow trout at 62 lakes and streams around the state, including waters in or near 15 state parks and forests. Stocking locations and details about the Gold Rush can be found at wvdnr.gov/goldrush.
Justice will be joined by West Virginia Department of Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston to announce upgrades to Old Sewell Road, which runs adjacent to Glade Creek in Babcock State Park.
In addition to Wriston, Justice wil be joined by the state Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby and Natural Resources Director Brett McMillion.