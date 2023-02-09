charleston, w.va. – Gov. Jim Justice will host a by-invitation-only roundtable event on Monday with Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform and one of the nation’s leading experts on tax policy, at a time when he and the West Virginia Senate have dueling tax cut plans working their way through the legislative sausage making at the Capitol.
During the roundtable, Justice and Norquist will engage with a panel of West Virginians on the issue of tax reform, according to a press release from the governor’s office. Norquist will also provide his thoughts on tax reform.
Norquist is an American political activist and tax reduction advocate who is founder and president of Americans for Tax Reform, an organization that opposes all tax increases.
The roundtable is open to the public to watch and will be in the West Virginia Culture Center Theater.
