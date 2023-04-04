Gov. Jim Justice with West Virginia Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby and West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Director Brett McMillion will announce the completion of a stream restoration project that allows fish stocking at Kanawha State Forest on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Justice to announce stream restoration project at Kanawha State Forest
