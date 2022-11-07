West Virginia political figures made a final push on four constitutional amendments, particularly one that would affect personal property taxes, the day before Election Day.
Gov. Jim Justice hit at least three local public affairs radio shows this morning — “580 Live” in Charleston, “Talk of the Town” in Morgantown and the Watchdog Radio Network in the Wheeling area — to urge votes against Amendment 2, the one affecting property taxes.
Senate President Craig Blair and Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, his fellow Republicans, argued in favor of the amendments, especially Amendment 2, during the first two segments of MetroNews’ statewide “Talkline” on Monday.
It’s a high-stakes attempt at persuasion and get-out-the-vote over an estimated $550 million in personal property taxes.
More than 130,000 West Virginians have already participated in early, in-person voting, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. And 14,303 absentee ballots have been requested.
So, potentially, that still leaves a lot of West Virginia voters to be reached by the end of Election Day.
https://wvmetronews.com/2022/11/07/governor-and-senators-make-their-final-arguments-on-amendment-two/
