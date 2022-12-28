CHARLESTON – Calls by West Virginia’s electric utilities over the Christmas weekend asking residents to conserve power during the record-breaking cold snap left Gov. Jim Justice seeing red.
PJM Interconnection, which manages the electric grid for West Virginia and 12 other states plus Washington, D.C., issued a call for customers in the PJM service area to curtail non-essential use of electricity in response to an increased load on the grid due to a blast of Arctic air plunging outdoor temperature below zero.
“PJM is asking consumers to reduce their use of electricity, if health permits, between the hours of 4 a.m. on December 24, 2022 and 10 a.m. on December 25, 2022,” according to a Dec. 23 statement. “Demand for electricity is expected to increase in the PJM region and the regions neighboring PJM because of the extremely cold weather.”
Subsidiaries of American Electric Power, including Appalachian Power, also urged customers to reduce the load on the power grid by lowering thermostats within reason, turning off unneeded lights, and postponing use of major appliances.
“Extremely cold temperatures across the region have created extraordinary demands on the power system,” according to a Dec. 24 message sent out to customers by Appalachian Power. “We are asking businesses and the public to help by immediately reducing electricity use as much as possible without sacrificing safety.”
Speaking Tuesday during a virtual Covid-19 briefing with reporters from the state Capitol building, Justice pointed to the weekend PJM grid issues as the latest example of the need for the nation to have an energy policy that continues to keep coal and natural gas power generation in the conversation.
“From the standpoint of the grid, we’re having either an ice storm in Texas and a meltdown a couple of years ago, or we’re having California brownouts one after another in the middle of summer,” Justice said. “Now we’re having an Arctic blast that comes in and before you know it, we’ve got real problems in this country. Why in the world? This is America.
“If we don’t get somebody or somebodies that’s more on their game than this pie in the sky thinking that is flying about from the ultra-left, we’re going to awaken to a weather disaster in this country that is off the chart,” Justice continued.
According to a Dec. 1 press release, PJM said the grid operator and its member power companies were prepared to meet forecast demand for power during peak winter conditions and were monitoring supplies of fuel sources – coal, oil, and natural gas. PJM said it would have 186,000 megawatts of electricity available to meet an expected peak demand of 137,000 megawatts.
Dan Lockwood, a spokesperson for PJM, said the preliminary peak usage during the weekend was 135,296 megawatts on Friday. According to PJM, the largest all-time peak in electric usage occurred on Feb. 20, 2015, with 143,296 megawatts.
“We made the call for conservation late on Friday and it ended early on Sunday morning,” Lockwood said. “It was due to the extremely cold weather across the entire PJM footprint, power plants we rely on not being able to operate in the frigid temperatures and natural gas supplies.”
According to a November report from the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC), nearly half of electricity used by PJM comes from natural gas, with coal making up a quarter of on-peak fuel mix. NERC warned that fuel supplies would be an ongoing concern due to higher prices of fossil fuels and global uncertainty. The supply of coal to power plants is also affected by staffing issues.
“Reliable operation of the thermal generating fleet is critical to winter operations, and assured fuel supplies is an ongoing winter reliability concern,” the NERC report stated. “The current state of domestic and global affairs warrants even greater attention on generator fuel supplies, including natural gas, fuel oil, and coal.”
Justice said Tuesday that his office has been in constant contact over the weekend with Charlotte Lane, chairwoman of the Public Service Commission. Lane was out of town Tuesday and unavailable for comment.
Justice, whose families own multiple coal mining operations, has been supportive of alternative forms of energy. Last week, Justice celebrated an announcement from Form Energy that it would build a plant in the Weirton area to construct batteries for use in storing electricity from solar and wind power projects.
“I’m the very guy who is saying embrace the alternatives … but when are we going to absolutely apply good, smart sense to it? There may be a day in the future, but it’s a future day,” Justice said. “Why don’t we work towards growing our alternatives while at the same time embracing all the greatness of the fossil fuels instead of getting on a soapbox somewhere preaching just to be able to get your name in the paper?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.