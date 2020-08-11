Justice says out-of-work West Virginians will get paid

Even if Congress challenges an executive order by President Donald Trump that aims to extend federal benefits to unemployed Americans as part of the CARES Act, Gov. Jim Justice said West Virginians will get their unemployment.
Saturday, Trump signed an executive order that would extend the federal benefits at $400 a week, which is down from the previous $600 weekly.
The order calls for the federal government to pay $300 a week and for states to apply for the benefits and to then pick up a quarter of the payment at $100 weekly. Under the plan, West Virginia will pay $26 million each week.
Many on Capitol Hill have called the order unconstitutional, prompting concerns that a legal battle could hold up the next round of unemployment, but Justice said West Virginians will still get paid, in that case.
"Our people that are sitting at home don't need a governor that's sitting there, waiting on a political circus," said Justice. "Now at the end of the day, we'll all figure it out.
"We'll figure out what to do," he added. "I really believe your government will step back in and backfill the shortfalls.
"But if they don't, we've got the money set aside to do it," he said. "Our people deserve that, and there's no way in the world I'm not going to do it."
Justice said he had set aside $681 million of the $1.25 billion federal CARES Act funding disbursed in two installments earlier this year.
Although he had faced some criticism for not immediately disbursing the funds, the governor said Monday that the decision to hold on to the federal funds places the state in a good position to make up for the quarter of unemployment disbursements that the terms of the current executive order would require states to pay.
"We've got money to be able to handle this situation without, absolutely, laying a burden on our businesses like you can't believe and to raise taxes like you can't imagine," he said.
Justice said that he anticipates, ultimately, that Congress will reverse its stance and that the federal government will pay the entire $400 weekly to unemployed Americans, dropping the requirement that states pay a quarter.
In case the requirement is not dropped, he said, the state will willingly pay.
"We cannot let our people that are setting out there with no job, wondering what in the world they're going to do, sit out there and wilt on the vine," he said.
"They're there because of a mandated shutdown that has happened all the way from the federal government, all the way down, in order to try to save us from dying from this thing," he added.
"This is no more their fault than I can fly through the sky, and we're going to take care of those people, and so I willingly and very willingly said we're going to take care of the 25 percent," said Justice, adding, "We're hopeful the federal government is going to reverse (it) where the states don't have to pay 25 percent."
Justice also urged landlords to be patient with unemployed tenants and to not evict them during the pandemic.
The executive order seeks to provide assistance to renters and homeowners who are in danger of being evicted, according to a White House press release.
National Governors’ Association chairman Andrew Cuomo, the Democratic governor of New York, and vice chairman Asa Hutchinson, the Republican governor of Arkansas, issued a statement for the nation's governors to raise concerns about the requirement that states pay a quarter of the cost, The Washington Post reported.
In their statement, the governors pointed to “significant administrative burdens and costs” associated with attempting to implement Trump's plan. They urged Congress and the Trump administration to find relief.
“The best way forward is for the Congress and the administration to get back to the negotiating table and come up with a workable solution,” the pair wrote.
Scott Adkins, acting commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia, said Monday that the executive order provides funding from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to pay $300. Typically, WorkForce works with the U.S. Department of Labor.
He said the state is working with both FEMA and DOL on the new round of unemployment benefits.
West Virginians who receive $100 or more in unemployment benefits currently are eligible. They must continue filing weekly certifications, he added.
Benefits are retroactive to the week ending Aug. 1.