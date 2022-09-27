Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby will host an event on Wednesday to unveil Cranberry Corridor as the third route of the West Virginia Mountain Rides program.
The event will be at noon at Hawks Nest State Park in Ansted.
A collaborative partnership between the West Virginia Department of Transportation and the West Virginia Department of Tourism, the rides program designates and promotes scenic country roads in the Mountain State to drive by car or motorcycle.
Cranberry Corridor starts and ends in Summersville, taking travelers along a variety of roadways in the state including U.S. 60, U.S. 219, Route 150, Route 55 as well as Route 39.
The route leads riders on a trip through just over 200 miles of the lush Mountain State and can be completed within a little less than a five-hour round-trip drive.
After the event, Gov. Justice and officials will ceremonially cut a ribbon to kick off a procession of several motorcycles and vehicles that will be the first to officially drive on the new corridor.
