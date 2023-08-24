The 9-11 Families United organization, representing people whose loved ones died in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, has criticized LIV Golf Tour events bankrolled by a Saudi investment arm as “sportswashing” meant to launder the regime’s human rights record.
This month, The Greenbrier resort owned by Gov. Jim Justice’s family hosted a LIV golf event, and Justice was there on a golf car with his well-known dog.
Justice is also a leading candidate for U.S. Senate for West Virginia, potentially serving on committees that influence American policies on international affairs.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/08/23/justice-resort-owner-and-senate-candidate-says-golf-event-bankrolled-by-saudis-was-great-event/
