charleston, w.va. – Gov. Jim Justice issued the following statement on Monday night:
“Earlier today at the Gene Spadaro Juvenile Center in Mount Hope, I signed several really important bills that provided much-needed pay raises to our Correctional Officers. Then, in Beckley, I signed a bill that provided much-needed funding for our Division of Forestry so they can buy firefighting equipment to honor the life of State Forester Cody Mullens.
“I then flew to Morgantown and met with Retired Major General Jim Hoyer. After that, I had a pre-scheduled appointment at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital to address discomfort in the SI joint in my back. This issue had been bothering me for a few weeks due to awkwardly twisting the joint.
“Under the care of the medical professionals at WVU Medicine, a routine injection was administered to alleviate the joint pain. The doctors then advised me not to drive for 24 hours.
“So because of this, I have decided to postpone my planned events in Huntington and Point Pleasant that were initially set for tomorrow. Instead, I will be rescheduling these events.”
