Gov. Jim Justice wants to end the vehicle property tax in the state and has come up with a plan to do so without changing the Constitution by voting for Amendment 2 next month.
Justice said on Tuesday the new Car and All Vehicles Tax Elimination and Protection of Local Government Act would end the car tax as soon as legislators approve it.
“I am proposing legislation to get rid of the car tax immediately without amending our Constitution,” he said in a virtual announcement. “This means you can vote no on Amendment 2 and still get rid of the car tax. As soon as the House and Senate are ready to take this up, the bill is in their hands. It’s ready when they’re ready.”
Under his plan, all state residents each year who own a vehicle “would receive a full dollar for dollar refund for personal property taxes paid to the county Sheriff’s in 2022 and every year going forward. The refundable credit is paid from the West Virginia General Revenue Fund and does not in any way interfere with the property tax revenue stream guaranteed to local governments and school boards since 1932.”
Justice has been traveling around the state urging residents to vote no on Amendment 2, which proposes to amend the state Constitution to give legislators the power to end both the car tax and the machinery and inventory tax on businesses if they choose to do so.
Those taxes are major sources of local revenue, which Amendment 2 proponents say would be reimbursed to counties by the state.
Justice has claimed the car tax in the amendment was used as “bait” to entice voters to approve the amendment because it is the machinery and equipment tax that legislators actually want to end.
“The Senate is using the car tax as bait,” he said. “Don’t take it. They’re trying to pull a fast one on you. You’re smarter than that. By voting for Amendment 2 you are giving hundreds of millions of dollars and massive control to Charleston and giving big companies big tax breaks.”
If legislators approve Justice’s plan, West Virginians who own a vehicle would receive a tax credit equal to the amount of tax paid on their vehicles and preserve local revenue and control.
“My plan guarantees that our local first responders, counties, cities, and school boards keep their constitutionally guaranteed revenue while at the same time it allows WV taxpayers to share in this historic surplus,” Justice said. “Call your legislator and tell them to vote for this and vote for it now.”
From the beginning of discussions about how residents can benefit from the state’s record surpluses ($1.3 billion for fiscal year 2021-22 and about the same expected this fiscal year), Justice has opposed ending the machinery and inventory tax and pushed a plan for a 10 percent cut in the personal income tax.
However, Senate leadership and the state Republican Party have pushed Amendment 2 and their plan to end those taxes altogether and reimburse counties for the revenue losses, about $550 million statewide.
With the surpluses and the trend expected to continue in the foreseeable future, they say $600 million would be automatically included in the budget each year to pay for the county reimbursements, with another $1 million to each county to pay for “jail bills” accumulated as counties send prisoners to regional jails.
In a political twist, Democratic Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier County, and House Minority Leader Doug Skaff Jr., D-Kanawha County, released a statement supporting Justice’s plan.
“Inflation is real. People are hurting now,” they said. “We fully support eliminating the car tax to help our people. Democrats proposed this idea back in March of 2021. We are glad Governor Justice is with us in eliminating the car tax. Why wait any longer? Let’s do it now. We call on the WVGOP to join us in providing immediate tax relief for the people in a special session.”
But state Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, supports Amendment 2 and the Senate’s plan, which is already written in a bill.
Swope said the car tax elimination is not just “bait” and is included in the bill. He said the car tax would end next year, but residents would get reimbursed for car taxes they pay this year.
“I’m in favor of a one-time tax credit, which is part of the current property tax plan, and designed to put $140 million in taxpayers’ pockets immediately to help keep up with inflation,” he said of the Senate plan. “The proposed elimination of vehicle taxes can’t be implemented until next year so a refund this year would give taxpayers immediate relief. I also favor permanent elimination of vehicle taxes along with business and inventory taxes which will help taxpayers to the tune of $550 million per year.”
Swope said the permanent elimination of the vehicle tax is the best way to go.
“It will eliminate the worry of taxpayers who don’t want to depend on the legislature passing a refund every year,” he said. “Any year the legislature doesn’t pass the refund, it would immediately reinstate the tax (with residents required to pay it) with no advanced notice.”
Swope and Senate leadership also disagree with Justice on eliminating the machinery and equipment tax, saying it provides a significant enticement to bring more business and industry to the state and help those already here.
But Justice said businesses are coming anyway and that big business benefits but residents do not, pointing out his own family’s companies would, over time, reap “millions and millions” if the tax were eliminated.
Justice maintains ending the personal income tax would have a greater impact on bringing businesses and people to the state and that legislators who support ending the machinery and inventory tax are part of the “Charleston swamp led by special interests.”
“We do not need to be hoodwinked here,” he said. “If you want to give up county control, you should not be baited into it.”
Justice said by ending the machinery and inventory tax while not starting the process of ending the personal income tax, the state would be handling the issue in an “ass backwards” way.
“I know I am right about this,” he said, and the car tax has been the issue. “Everybody wants the car tax gone, and I have found a way to do it ... This is a way to getting money to taxpayers without taking it away from counties.”
“We need to get on a path to get rid of the personal income tax,” he said. “We can do it and let’s do it. We didn’t have any ideas until Jim Justice got here, and Jim Justice is talking about how we need to get money back to our workers in West Virginia.”
Justice said he has not talked to Senate leadership about his new plan.
