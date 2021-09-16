FAYETTEVILLE – Gov. Jim Justice gave some vaccinated residents quite the shock when he and Babydog surprised them at the Fayette County Courthouse, presenting them with major prizes through the “Do it for Babydog: Round 2” Vaccination Sweepstakes.
Aron Sattler of Mount Nebo was named as the winner of a new 2021 Roush Stage 3 Mustang.
Lewis Wood of Hico was named as the winner of free gas for 10 years.
Wood urged all West Virginians to get vaccinated. He told Gov. Justice that he survived a severe case of Covid-19, spending 18 days in the hospital, including seven days on a ventilator.
Gov. Justice also surprised Waylon Gilkeson of Rupert, at his job at Greenbrier West High School naming him a winner of a full four-year scholarship to any public college or university in the state, including room and board, tuition, and books; a prize valued at over $100,000.