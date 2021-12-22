Justice plan would train future nurses but ignores urgent needs for pandemic relief in W.Va.

FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks during a press conference at the State Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. Citing a nursing shortage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Justice announced Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, that West Virginia will use $48 million in federal stimulus funding to aggressively recruit and train nurses over the next four years.. (F. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP, File)