Gov. Jim Justice heard from business owners and parents at Tamarack on Wednesday regarding his proposed budget plan to cut the state income tax and to raise taxes on cigarettes, alcohol and soda pop.
Justice hosted a town hall to talk about his plan, which calls for reduced personal income tax of 60 percent for all tax filers in the state in the first year of the governor's three-year plan. It would create a $1.036 loss of revenue to the state budget.
The governor said the plan will stimulate the economy by putting more money into West Virginians' pockets and by attracting businesses. Other measures to keep and draw people to the state have failed, he added.
He predicted the income tax cut will raise wages and property values, bring in more busineses and attract people to the state. West Virginia was the only state to see both negative natural growth — births minus deaths — and net migration loss in 2016.
Under Justice's plan, about $52 million will be rebated annually to lower ioncome families. A worker who makes $10,000 annually will get a rebate of about $350, while a worker making $100,000 will get an estimated $2,239. West Virginians who pay taxes on income below $10,000 will get $350.
"Do we want our people to have more money?" asked Justice, adding, "Because they're going to all have more money.
"If you say 'no,' I think you've got a screw loose," said Justice. "That's all there is to it."
The plan increase the state consumer tax from 6 percent to 7.9 percent, the highest in the country, creating $475 million in revenue. Lottery tickets, legal services, some professional services, health club memberships, computer hardware and software and electronic data processing will be taxed at 7.9 percent under the plan, to raise an estimated $180 million.
A luxury sales tax on specific items is slated to raise $20 million in tax revenue.
Justice's budget changes the natural gas tax severance from 5 percent to tiered rates from 4 to 7 percent and changes the coal severance tax from 3 precent on steam and 5 percent on metallurgical coal to tiered rates ranging from 4 to 7 percent per ton on metallurgical and non-steam coal and to 2 to 7 percent on steam coal per ton.
Justice, who owns coal mines, told the crowd that the state must diversify its economy. He pointed out that since his time in office, revenue received from the severance tax on fossil fuels has been at its lowest percentage in 25 years. Even so, he said, the state is "thriving."
"I'm very proud of our fossil fuels," said Justice. "They made us, in many ways.
"We should all be really passionately proud of who we are, but we do need to diversify, but we don't need to forget those fossil fuels and, with all of this, I'm saying, this is the stimulus that everybody has been looking for."
Two business owners told Justice they have fears the taxes on beer, liquor and soft drinks could harm their businesses.
The budget calls for taxing cigarettes by $2.25 a pack and other tobacco products to 19.5 percent of wholesale prices.
Aryn Kelly, co-owner of Weathered Ground Brewery in Cool Ridge, said that the budget will raise the beer barrel tax to $29.25 per barrel from $5.50, a 430 percent increase. The current tax is high compared to neighboring states, critics of the bill report.
Kelly said that a jump to $29.25 would harm the 28 craft beer breweries in the state, particularly those that share borders with states that don't charge the higher tax.
"Most of us are family-owned, small businesses, and, to be honest, a lot fo them won't survive it," Kelly said. "It's a big blow to our industry, and we bring in a lot of tax dollars for tourism.
"I moved here four years ago with my family from North Carolina to re-invest in the state.
"I raised my three kids here, and it's just going to be a big hit."
She said the cost will trickle down to the retailer, with craft beer being $12 to $14 higher per pint.
"(Craft beer) is higher than the Coors and Michelobs of the world," she said.
State officials calculated the barrel tax using Bud Light, which is expected to cost ten cents more per can under the proposed tax. Kelly said craft beer costs would dramatically increase.
Richard Jarrell, owner of three Chick-fil-A restaurants in Raleigh County, asked if other states are doing a higher barrel tax or sales tax. Justice reported that Tennessee and Alaska, as examples, are charging more on the alcohol tax than West Virginia would charge. He said that the state proposed tax on wine would be 94 cents per gallon.
"We're too high on that, and we know we're too high," said Justice. "That's something we need to whittle down."
Justice said he is not "stuck in the mud" on the rate and that he wants the breweries to succeed.
Another speaker, the general manager of a bar and restaurant in the region, said the biggest profit is for liquor, beer and soft drinks. He said he would have to raise his price on liquor, with a shot of Jack Daniels going from $7 to $10.
"Most people won't pay that, because it's extremely high," he said. "Nobody's going to pay $10 for a shot of Jack."
His biggest concern is that the loss of money would stop him from being able to pay about 25 employees, many of them musicians that he pays to provide entertainment.
Justice told the manager that a fifth of Jack Daniels will only be $1.70 more. He and the manager agreed there are 24 shots in a fifth of Jack Daniels, and the governor worked out the math on the shots.
"It's going to raise that drink to everybody not $3," said Justice. "It's going to raise it seven cents, and you're the same place you are."
Justice said the income tax rebate will be like the employees receiving a pay raise, without the bar having to pay the raise.
Taxes on soft drink syrups are also raised under the plan, which the manager said will raise the cost of soda pop.
"I'm from New Orleans," the manager said. "I moved up here to be a chef.
"The food culture here's terrible. The people here aren't willing to try things, and food in southern West Virginia is very expensive because we have to, basically, import it from other states."
The governor said that he loves "our food here beyond good sense."
"I didn't get this way without eating," Justice added.
One woman, who was with a child in a stroller, said her child care costs $7,800 annually. She gets a state subsidy to pay for her child care, and she had fears that a $1,400 increase — the average rebate for a West Virginia worker — could raise her reported income above the income cut-off for receiving help with daycare costs.
The plan does not treat the rebate as income but as a reduction in taxes and should not affect child care benefits for those who receive help with programs like MountainHeart, a state official reported.
Jarrell addressed the possibility of the income tax rebate reducing the work force. He said that recent stimulus checks had enticed people to quit working.
"If we're going to put $1,400 check in people's pocket and their accounts, I just hope we're incentifying them to all work," said Jarrell.
"All this is about is working and getting your money back," Justice said. "What on earth right does a government have to have your money? What right do they have?
"This is not about paying somebody to stay home with an unemployment check."
He acknowledged that Jarrell and other business owners are having trouble attracting workers.
"The reason we're looking for people is, we don't have the population," said Justice. "We've got to find a way to get them here."