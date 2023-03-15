The Wall Street Journal has reported that Gov. Jim Justice’s family has started exploring the sale of coal assets, and the governor is vehement that has nothing to do with his consideration of a 2024 U.S. Senate run.
“The thing that blows me away about stuff like that is they tie it to a Senate run,” Justice said Wednesday, alluding to his strong consideration of candidacy. “I mean, give me a bloomin’ break.”
The possibility of a sale was raised last year as Justice’s coal company, Bluestone, worked to resolve millions of dollars in debt to the international lender Credit Suisse.
For more of this story, go to https://wvmetronews.com/2023/03/15/justice-notes-that-sale-of-coal-assets-has-been-discussed-for-months-and-downplays-timing-with-senate-run/
