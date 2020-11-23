Justice, Morrisey sparring over mask enforcement

Gov. Jim Justice and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey continued a war of words Monday over the governor’s recent executive order requiring facial coverings in public buildings and including the possibility of criminal charges for violators of the order.
In the order, Justice said a business owner or customer could possibly face a charge of obstruction for refusing to comply.
Morrisey took issue with any possible criminal charges in a post made last week.
“During this pandemic, I will continue to ensure that any efforts to use the criminal code for any purpose are not applied in an arbitrary, improper, or heavy handed manner,” he said. “Let’s be clear: no one is going to send people to jail and that simply should not be occurring with respect to the Governor’s executive orders.”
Justice was quick to respond.
“I was saddened this evening to see the statement that Attorney General Morrisey posted to his Facebook,” Justice said after the post was made last week. “With the overwhelming majority of West Virginians in favor of wearing masks, it is extremely disheartening that he doesn’t also strongly support the wearing of masks, especially after all our medical experts on a state and federal level have made it abundantly clear that wearing a mask works to stop this virus.”
On Monday during his pandemic briefing, Justice once again addressed the issue.
“Patrick and I are friends and we are going to remain friends,” he said. But he added he was “damned disappointed” with Morrisey’s remarks.
“I have supported him in every way I possibly can,” he said. “He may have overlooked the severity of this situation, dividing us in what we are talking about here. That’s the last thing we need to be doing now.”
Justice said the order has “nothing to do with our constitutional liberties” and used an analogy of someone having a constitutional right to drive a car while intoxicated or going 150 mph because they should have the right to do so.
“You can’t be doing something that could possibly cause a lot of harm to others,” he said, and refusing to wear a mask puts others at risk.
Justice indicated Morrisey’s remarks were related to politics.
“I stand solid for every right you have,” Justice said. “All this does is divide us … in playing some political deal.”
After those remarks Monday, Morrisey issued a statement.
“No one is having a dispute about whether we should wear masks and take all precautions possible to stop this deadly virus,” he said. “I encourage our citizens to take such precautions. Anyone suggesting otherwise is not being honest with you. As I said on Nov. 18, we should all ‘socially distance, wear coverings, keep good hygiene, minimize personal contact, and stay away from immunocompromised individuals, who may be particularly susceptible to the virus.’”
Morrisey said both public health and constitutional rights should be protected.
“I believe in West Virginians and have faith that our citizens don’t need threats of jail time to convince them to do the right thing and pull together to tackle this virus,” he said. “Heavy-handed threats of criminal penalties are not the way forward, especially through an executive order that the Legislature has not approved.”
Email: cboothe@bdtonline.com