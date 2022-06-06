Gov. Jim Justice is considering the possibility of a pause in the state gas tax in a move to help residents cope with record fuel costs.
A special session of the legislature may be announced this week to take up the idea, he said during his Monday pandemic briefing. “I will make a decision regarding that.”
Justice said he thinks if it can help residents deal with the high cost of gasoline, which has reached more than $4.50 a gallon, “there may be enough room to do that.”
“Maybe, just maybe, with vacations … if there is a way to help a little … maybe for a month,” he said, a pause may work.
Justice said he does not think a short pause would be detrimental to all the roadwork going on around the state, which is where gas tax money goes.
“I have been doing a lot of thinking,” he said, and it may be a good way to “give a little back” to residents without jeopardizing needed road money.
“Maybe it is something we ought to do,” he said.
Hurting road projects was an earlier reason why some legislators have been negative about the idea.
A temporary pause on the gas tax was first proposed in March by a group of Democratic legislators, and at that time Justice expressed reservations but was open to discussing the suggestion if legislators called for a special session.
However, Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, joined with House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, to blunt the suggestion.
“Every single member of the Legislature is sympathetic to the pain West Virginians are feeling at the gas pump these days,” they said in a joint statement at the time. “When prices climb, family budgets suffer. It’s something every one of us understands. We completely support tax reductions, but because of decisions we have made as a Legislature, we cannot just pivot and decide we want to press pause on what is bonded revenue. There are a multitude of legal reasons why we cannot simply suspend our gas tax. We cannot – and should not – implement policies like these that sound good, but in reality, would do far more damage to our state in the long term.”
Even if the tax were eliminated for 30 days, they said that doesn’t mean retailers would lower their prices by the same amount.
“In fact, lowered prices could increase demand, which would result in even higher prices,” they said. “Additionally, suspending this tax for even a month would cost West Virginia $35 million in revenue, could potentially cause the federal government to claw back allotted highway funds, and would put our bonds for the Roads to Prosperity projects at risk.”
Justice said recently the only legislator that he has heard from on the matter is state Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier County, who supports a pause on the tax and led the effort in March.
Baldwin, as well as House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, Jr., Kanawha County, Sen. Richard Lindsay, Kanawha County and Delegates Shawn Fluharty, Ohio County, and Lisa Zukoff, Marshall County, have scheduled an update on the gas tax relief effort today at 11 a.m.
Justice said he will probably make a decision on calling a special session for that and other matters, including the record budget surplus of more than $1 billion, by Wednesday.
In March, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin proposed a three-month gas tax holiday for residents, but the measure has stalled in the state Senate.