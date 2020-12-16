Gov. Jim Justice and first lady Cathy Justice, along with the the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, are inviting all West Virginia students, grades K-12, to participate in the 2021 “Almost Heaven” Governor’s Art Exhibition.
Designed to showcase student creativity and the arts, this year’s exhibition is a call for one-of-a-kind postcard designs that feature your favorite wildlife and/or plant in West Virginia. Selected postcard artwork will later be used by the West Virginia Tourism Office to personally invite travelers to Almost Heaven.
Awards will be given out to first, second and third places in three categories: elementary school, middle school, and high school. Winners will receive Blick Art Materials gift cards in the amounts of $100, $50, and $25.