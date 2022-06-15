Justice: High gas prices not impacting tourism in W.Va.

Record-high gas prices are not yet impacting visitation levels at West Virginia state parks and other tourism facilities, Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday.
The Republican governor was asked during his bi-weekly pandemic briefing if soaring gas prices were hurting visitation levels at state parks and tourism attractions like the Hatfield-McCoy Trail. Although he didn’t have statistics available, Justice said visitation levels are holding steady.
“Our state parks are doing great,” Justice said. “Our bookings and our numbers are really good. People are electing in a lot of ways to stay here and utilize the beauty of our state parks instead of going out (of state).”
Meanwhile, Justice said tourists from nearby states are still traveling to West Virginia at normal levels.
“People who are close to West Virginia are coming here, and always will,” Justice said. “With the upgrades we’ve made in state parks and everything, we haven’t seen any significant impact at all.”
Although members of the Democratic Party in West Virginia have urged Justice to call a special session for the purpose of a gas tax holiday or a temporary suspension of the state’s gas tax, Justice on Thursday once again rejected that idea, arguing that it is better to use the revenue to maintain state roadways.
The state’s 35.7 cents a gallon state tax generates about $35 million a month in revenue that is used for the maintenance of state roads.
“The Legislature said no way,” Justice said of the Republican super-majority that controls the House and Senate. “That’s the end of the issue. Really and truly, I’m not about to call a special session and waste (taxpayer) dollars in a special session. There is no way.”
Republican lawmakers haven’t issued any statements or press releases on the matter, instead simply allowing Justice to speak for them.
Justice said Thursday the “right answer” for West Virginia is to continue fixing state roads, bridges and guardrails with the monthly revenue generated from the gas tax.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com