The Department of Justice announced Thursday that it has awarded more than $17.5 million in grants to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, with $76,617 going to programs in the Southern District of West Virginia.
Funding will support efforts to address violent crime, including gun violence that is often at its core.
The Bureau of Justice Assistance, part of the department’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP), will administer the 88 grant awards, which are being made to designated fiscal agents to support local PSN projects that work in partnership with U.S. Attorneys’ Offices.
In the Southern District of West Virginia, grant funds will support enforcement-related activities to reduce gun violence in Charleston, Huntington and Beckley. Projects will focus on implementation of comprehensive strategies that include community outreach, prevention and intervention and strategic enforcement efforts.