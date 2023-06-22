Gov. Jim Justice’s campaign for U.S. Senate asked for and received an extension to file a required, public U.S. Senate Financial Disclosures report.
Justice’s campaign now has until no later than Aug. 24 to file the report following a 90-day extension.
“Governor Justice will file his personal financial disclosure form in a timely manner when that report is due in August and it will include the personal financial disclosure information required on that report,” said Roman Stauffer, campaign manger for Jim Justice for U.S. Senate.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/06/21/justice-got-an-extension-for-senate-financial-disclosure-but-campaign-says-hell-file/
