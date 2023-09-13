CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has filled a vacancy in the House of Delegates with a former delegate.
Justice named Greenbrier County school teacher Jeff Campbell to the 46th District seat Wednesday. He replaces former Delegate Mike Honaker, whom Justice appointed Aug. 30 as inspector general of the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security.
Justice called Campbell a “great friend.”
“Jeff has been a delegate before and I’ve had the opportunity to appoint Jeff two times. I feel like I was right the first time and feel like I’m right now,” Justice said.
Campbell was a registered Democrat when Justice appointed him to an open House seat in the 42nd District in October 2017. He was reelected to the seat in 2018 but lost in the 2020 General Election.
Campbell changed his registration to Republican more than two years ago.
Campbell has been the radio voice of the Greenbrier East Spartans for more than three decades.
“Jeff, just do the job, I know you’ll do a great job; just keep up the good work,” Justice said during his Wednesday media briefing.
