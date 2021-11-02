As a show of appreciation to veterans and active duty military personnel, Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday that several discounts for all United States veterans are available.
Veterans who stay at a West Virginia state park lodge throughout the month of November are eligible for a 50 percent discount on lodge room stays.
Th lodging discount is effective immediately and runs through Nov. 30, according to a press release from the governor’s office. The deal can be utilized on lodge rooms booked as far in advance as March 31, 2022.
To receive the discount, online reservations can be made at WVstateparks.com with the offer code “VETS50” at checkout.
When making reservations by calling a park or the West Virginia State Park Customer Call Center at 1-833-WVPARKS, the “Veterans Appreciation Rate”should be requested.
Presentation of military or veteran status will be requested upon check-in.
West Virginia State Parks is also expanding discounts for veterans and active duty military personnel year-round.
Exclusive, year-round discounts include:
10 percent off entire lodge and cabin stays
15 percent off greens fees at West Virginia State Parks golf courses with offer code
15 percent off dining at lodge park restaurants