Intended to showcase chefs across the Mountain State and to promote West Virginia’s culinary innovation, farm-to-table experiences, and growing agritourism industry, Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Tourism on Monday launched the West Virginia Chef Ambassador Program.
“West Virginia’s culinary industry is one of our state’s best-kept secrets,” Gov. Justice said. “It’s time we take the flavors we all know and love – and the chefs behind our favorite local dishes – and shine a spotlight on the great things happening across the Mountain State.”
Administered through the Department of Tourism, this new culinary initiative will serve as a partnership with the top nine chefs to promote dining and Appalachian cuisine.
Ambassadors will be selected to serve a one-year term based on a set of evaluation criteria, such as years of experience in the foodservice industry, demonstration of leadership within the local community, innovation and culinary excellence in the workplace, and support of West Virginia agriculture.
Each ambassador will be selected to represent a specific travel region – from hosting educational seminars for food service personnel to working with travel writers.
The Department of Tourism is accepting nominations now through August 3.
To learn more about the West Virginia Chef Ambassador Program and access the nomination form, go to https://wvtourism.com/west-virginia-chef-ambassador-program/
– The Register-Herald