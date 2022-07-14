Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency on Thursday for McDowell County due to flooding that damaged over 75 homes, approximately a dozen bridges and numerous roads throughout the county following a storm on Tuesday.
The storm also resulted in downed trees, power outages, and disruption to potable water systems.
As part of the declaration, the governor has directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan as necessary, mobilize appropriate personnel and resources to respond to the emergency, and facilitate the provision of essential emergency services.
The West Virginia Emergency Management Division and the West Virginia Division of Highways are responding to this event, along with FEMA, Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD), and local officials, to begin the cleanup process, provide necessary repairs, and aid residents in need of assistance.
The state’s Division of Highways cleanup crews have been cleaning up debris and are making plans to repair roads damaged by flash flooding near the communities of Warriormine and Berwind.
“Crews have been out since the storm started, working overnight and into today, and our engineers are on the ground to begin the assessment process to repair the roads,” said Joe Pack, WVDOH chief of district operations, in a press release on Wednesday.
Heavy rains Tuesday night created localized flash flooding in the areas of War, Warriormine and Berwind. Flash floods washed out road shoulders and undermined parts of traffic lanes on Warriormine Road, War Creek Road, Shop Branch Road, Berwind Road and a few others.
Floodwaters also washed out a culvert beneath Warriormine Road and a privately owned bridge.
“Our goal is to make repairs as quickly as possible,” Pack said.
Warriormine Road is currently unpassable at the site of the washed-out culvert. Local residents may use Berwind Mountain Road as a detour once water levels go down.
The WVDOH will replace the washed-out culvert and repair the roads after engineers assess the extent of the damage, the press release stated.
