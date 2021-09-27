Businesses owned by Gov. Jim Justice and his family have offered $300 million plus the possibility of half the value of their coal properties to pay off major debts, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.
Credit Suisse, an international lender, has said the total Justice debt originally amounted to $850 million.
The Journal reported that Justice’s companies, in ongoing talks, have offered to pay $300 million — an amount that would come through refinancing a portion of the loans through a third-party lender.
https://wvmetronews.com/2021/09/27/justice-confirms-report-of-300-million-offer-to-satisfy-international-lender/