A gusher of financial pressures is hitting all at once on businesses headed by Gov. Jim Justice, a candidate for U.S. Senate whose political pitch traditionally has been as a “business guy.”
Asked during a briefing Wednesday about the range of financial conflicts involving companies owned by his family, Justice repeated his contention that he no longer takes an active role in day-to-day operations and expressed confidence that the situations will be worked out.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/05/24/justice-companies-face-heat-from-debt-filings-collections-by-marshals-retiree-benefit-judgment-and-safety-fine-enforcement/
