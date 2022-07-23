Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday that West Virginia’s rating and statistical agent has filed a proposed workers’ compensation loss cost decrease of 7.2 percent, effective Nov. 1, 2022.
This premium reduction results in a projected $14 million in savings to a press release from the governor’s office.
Since the workers’ compensation program was privatized in 2006, the market has experienced approximately $446 million in premium savings.
This latest filing represents the 18th consecutive year of loss cost decreases and accounts for a cumulative 81.3 percent reduction from pre-reform workers’ compensation levels, the press release stated.
As inflation surpasses 9 percent and investors brace for the possibility that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates a full percentage point, two West Virginia University economists point out that the pain is not created equal, with the economic tailspin hurting some businesses more than others.
Scott Schuh, associate professor at the John Chambers College of Business and Economics and the Center for Free Enterprise, and John Deskins, director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research and associate professor, predict that businesses providing nonessential goods and services – restaurants, jewelers, salons and gyms, for example – may struggle significantly more than those that offer consumers essentials such as groceries, gas or home and auto repairs.
Although their forecast is gloomy for small companies and those with goods tied to interest rates, entrepreneurs may find opportunities to offer services to consumers looking to economize, they said.
The West Virginia Division of Highways is moving toward paperless contracting by adopting a new e-Ticketing portal to automatically track the shipment of materials to construction sites.
“It makes it easier to track the appropriate use of materials, which will save taxpayers money,” said Todd Rumbaugh, P.E., WVDOH chief engineer of construction.
General Hydrogen Corporation, a division of CGI International LLC, one of the only privately held Hydrogen manufacturers in the U.S., and Long Ridge Energy Terminal announced a successful test of a new hydrogen-natural gas blending process.
General hydrogen Corporation’s plant in Proctor, W.Va., is currently supplying Long Ridge Energy’s 485-megawatt natural gas fired power plant with hydrogen gas. Long Ridge is the first GE H-class plant worldwide in commercial operation to blend hydrogen in its fuel mix. The plant can burn between 15-20 percent hydrogen by volume in the gas stream initially and is expected to have the capability to utilize up to 100 percent hydrogen over time.
“This is a great beginning to delivering a carbon-free future,” said Sunny Punj, chief operating officer of CGI Group of Companies and General Hydrogen Corporation.
