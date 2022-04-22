Justice calling for Special Session of Legislature on Monday

CHARLESTON – Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, calling for the West Virginia Legislature to convene in Special Session on Monday at noon.
Last month, Gov. Justice announced that he would call a Special Session, coinciding with April Legislative Interim Meetings, to give the Legislature the opportunity to address bills from the Regular Session that were vetoed for purely technical reasons, among additional legislation.
Also last month, Gov. Justice vetoed a bill generally relating to broadband, which was found to contain fatal flaws and provisions which are prohibited by federal law. In his veto message, the Governor said that he had directed the Department of Economic Development to work with Legislative leadership, the sponsors of this bill, and all interested and knowledgeable parties to revisit and perfect the legislation. That work is still ongoing and, as such, a revised version of this important legislation will be included in a future call, rather than the call for April 25.