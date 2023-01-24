Gov. Jim Justice is taking his tax cut pitch on the road – and he’ll be stopping by his old stomping grounds in Beckley along the way.
Justice led a livestreamed “town hall” about the tax cut from the Capitol on Monday. Now he’ll be in Parkersburg on Wednesday, Beckley on Thursday and Wheeling on Friday. There could be more.
Justice will be at Tamarack Conference Center, 1 Tamarack Park, Beckley, at noon Thursday. Live stream: https://youtu.be/T6kMM5WgVnk
The governor, a Republican, who is strongly considering a run for U.S. Senate, has an affinity for town hall events across the state to pitch his positions.
Last fall, he campaigned across West Virginia against Amendment Two, a constitutional measure that would have allowed legislators to exempt some categories of personal income taxes. In that case, the public voted down the amendment.
Two years ago, the governor held a series of town hall events to push for a plan to cut income taxes while offsetting with expanded sales taxes. In that case, delegates voted down the governor’s proposal 100-0.
Now he is hitting the road again, accompanied by Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy and others. The governor did not specify whether his well-known dog would accompany the road trippers.
