charleston, w.va. – Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday announced the launch of two websites to improve the state's distribution of grants and infrastructure funding.
The first, Grants.wv.gov, is a one-stop shop for personal and business-based grant funding opportunities in the state, making it easier for residents to find and apply for grants.
Additionally, there are resources such as grant writing tips and other training materials to help organizations apply for funding.
It will also serve as a central resource for West Virginians to be connected with constituent services across state government, including, but not limited to: student financial aid, community development, and employment services, among others.
Other constituent resources include information on road maintenance, small business assistance, housing assistance, veterans and senior services, and public safety, all located conveniently for the benefit of all West Virginians.
The second website, the West Virginia Infrastructure Hub, is a platform designed to distribute funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act throughout the state. The State of West Virginia is expected to receive $7 billion over the next five years in federal funding from the IIJA.
The website aims to ensure that the historic investment in infrastructure is distributed to where it is needed most. It will answer questions like: Exactly how many miles of roads are being paved? How many new residences and businesses now have broadband access?
While most of the funding is administered by federal and local entities, some state agencies will also have a role in helping with additional funds.
