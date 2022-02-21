CHARLESTON – Gov. Jim Justice has announced the approval of over $8.3 million in Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program grants for 29 improvement projects in 21 counties across West Virginia.
These grants help towns and cities improve their network of recreational trails, biking/walking paths, sidewalks, and more, by either building from scratch or enhancing what they already have through various types of projects.
The program is administered by the West Virginia Department of Transportation and funded by the Federal Highway Administration.
“This program will provide millions of dollars that is going to be put to work making our cities and towns easier to get around and making our beautiful park trails even more appealing and accessible to West Virginians of all abilities,” Gov. Justice said. “These projects will also draw tourism and visitation to new destinations all throughout our state and the positive economic ripple effects will be off the charts.
“I could not be more proud to make my recommendations for each of these deserving and exciting projects on behalf of these communities and the entire state,” Gov. Justice added.
The approved projects are as follows:
TRANSPORTATION ALTERNATIVES PROJECTS
FAYETTE COUNTY
Babcock State Park – $350,000 – Babcock State Park Narrow Gauge Recreational Trail, phase 3 construction and rehabilitation of existing trail in Babcock State Park.
Babcock State Park – $350,000 – Babcock State Park Sewell Trail phase 2 construction of approximately 4.5 miles of trail connection between New River Gorge Trail System and Babcock Trail System.
Town of Ansted – $50,000 – Rich Creek Road sidewalk improvements design of sidewalk replacement along Rich Creek Road in Ansted.
GREENBRIER COUNTY
City of Ronceverte – $474,000 – Ronceverte Main Street Sidewalks Design and construction of approximately 2,000 linear feet of replacement sidewalk along Main Street in Ronceverte.
MERCER COUNTY
Mercer County Commission – $50,000 – Mercer County Courthouse sidewalk project design and construction of sidewalk replacement around the Mercer County Courthouse in Princeton.
NICHOLAS COUNTY
City of Summersville – $450,000 – Webster Road sidewalk construction of approximately 2,300 linear feet of new sidewalk along Webster Road in Summersville.
RECREATIONAL TRAILS PROJECTS
FAYETTE COUNTY
Town of Ansted – $60,000 – Hawks Nest Trail trestle improvements design of the Hawks Nest Trail trestle near Ansted.
GREENBRIER COUNTY
Greenbrier River Trail Foundation Inc. – $150,000 – Greenbrier River Trail Trailhead improvement construction of a new trailhead for the Greenbrier River Trail near Caldwell.
SUMMERS COUNTY
Summers County Commission – $50,000 – John Henry Historical Park Walking Bridge design to connect the hiking trails on the East and West side of John Henry Historical Park.
WYOMING COUNTY
WV DNR Parks and Recreation Section – $20,000 – Falls Trail improvements and interpretive signage construction of boardwalk and observation areas along the Falls Trail within the Twin Falls Resort Park.