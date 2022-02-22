Justice announces over $8.3 million in Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails grants

Over $8.3 million in Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program grants has been approved for 29 improvement projects in 21 counties across West Virginia.
The grants help towns and cities improve their network of recreational trails, biking/walking paths, sidewalks, and more, by either building from scratch or enhancing what they already have through various types of projects.
The program is administered by the West Virginia Department of Transportation and funded by the Federal Highway Administration.
The approved Transportation Alternatives projects in The Register-Herald region are:
Fayette County
• Babcock State Park – $350,000. Babcock State Park Narrow Gauge Recreational Trail Phase 3 Construction and rehabilitation of existing trail in Babcock State Park.
• Babcock State Park – $350,000. Babcock State Park Sewell Trail Phase 2
Construction of approximately 4.5 miles of trail connection between New River Gorge Trail System and Babcock Trail System.
• Town of Ansted – $50,000. Rich Creek Road Sidewalk Improvements
Design of sidewalk replacement along Rich Creek Road in Ansted.
Greenbrier County
• City of Ronceverte – $474,000. Ronceverte Main Street Sidewalks
Design and construction of approximately 2,000 linear feet of replacement sidewalk along Main Street in Ronceverte.
Mercer County
• Mercer County Commission – $50,000. Mercer County Courthouse Sidewalk Project
Design and construction of sidewalk replacement around the Mercer County Courthouse in Princeton.
Nicholas County
• City of Summersville – $450,000. Webster Road Sidewalk Construction
Construction of approximately 2,300 linear feet of new sidewalk along Webster Road in Summersville.
The approved Recreational Trails projects in The Register-Herald region are:
Fayette County
• Town of Ansted – $60,000. Hawks Nest Trail Trestle Improvements
Design of the Hawks Nest. Trail trestle improvements near Ansted.
Greenbrier County
• Greenbrier River Trail Foundation Inc. – $150,000. Greenbrier River Trail Trailhead Improvement. Construction of a new trailhead for the Greenbrier River Trail near Caldwell.
Summers County
Summers County Commission – $50,000. John Henry Historical Park Walking Bridge.
Design of a walking bridge to connect the hiking trails on the East and West side of John Henry Historical Park.
Wyoming County
• WV DNR Parks and Recreation Section – $20,000. Falls Trail Improvements and Interpretive Signage. Construction of boardwalk and observation areas along the Falls Trail within the Twin Falls Resort Park.