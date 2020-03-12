Charleston – Governor Jim Justice announced Thursday that due to COVID-19 concerns, he is halting state employee out-of-state and international travel for business purposes and directing state government offices to avoid holding any large meetings or gatherings.
Justice also said he is asking state employees to reconsider non-essential travel out of state; recommending all who are at risk of complications – seniors and those with chronic health problems – avoid large crowds, especially places that don't have good ventilation; and asking nursing homes to restrict visitors except if the person in nursing home care has a life-ending or very serious illness. He also said he was highly discouraging other large gatherings.
“With that I would tell you were should still continue to live our lives, but we need to really be smart," he said.
Bill Crouch, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Cabinet Secretary, said officials would likely evaluate whether the state employee travel ban is still needed in three to four weeks.
Justice said his decision was based on President Donald Trump's announcement Wednesday that he was banning many foreign travelers from Europe for the next 30 days.
The governor emphasized multiple times that the state lacks any reported cases, as of now, even going so far as to say "without any question, right as we speak our state does not have one case."
But the state has only tested eight people, only became capable of testing over the weekend, and some people with the virus don't display symptoms and don't seek testing.
West Virginia is one of just three states with no reported cases, and all surrounding states have reported cases.
The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic Wednesday. As of Thursday, there were 1,215 cases in the United States, with 366 in Washington state and 217 in New York state, according to the federal Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC reported 36 deaths. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Some school districts nationwide have closed .
West Virginia officials have not closed K-12 schools, although West Virginia and University and Marshall University have announced they were transitioning to online classes after spring breaks. Dr. Cathy Slemp, commissioner of DHHR's Bureau for Public Health, noted Wednesday that children appear to be at low-risk for the virus, that some parents lack childcare, and that some children lack food at home, and said that school closing determinations should be made on a school-by-school basis.
"This changed in the last 24 hours in a big way," Justice said. "I mean really and truly If it changes again in the next 24 hours in a big way, we’re probably looking at shutting the schools down.”
Slemp, meanwhile, said that "the risk today is not dramatically different than the risk yesterday."
"The testing is an issue nationally that we've had a challenge with," she said. "We know it's around us."
She said the flu also typically hits the state later because of its rural nature.
"We're going to see a case," she said. "We're not going to be surprised by that. It's not going to – again... there's not a dramatic change in that risk."
When West Virginia does report a case, that won't mean risk has changed, she said.
"Remember that 80 percent of people get through this without serious complications," she said. "They can take care of themselves at home."
Slemp said companies are working to begin testing for COVID-19 at private labs.
Officials encouraged hand washing and avoiding hand-shaking.
Slemp also encouraged "social distancing," meaning maintaining six feet distance from others during social contact. She also talked about being "creative" – thinking about things like putting seats farther apart at gatherings, going shopping at less-busy times, or scheduling conference calls.
At schools, that might mean canceling pep rallies or staggering recess, she said.
"I believe in the creativity of West Virginians," she said.
People who lack health insurance can still access healthcare at low or no cost at federally-qualified health centers in the state, Slemp noted. Those locations can be found at https://findahealthcenter.hrsa.gov/.
She also noted that more West Virginians are covered by health insurance due to the expansion of Medicaid as part of the Affordable Care Act.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Email: ebeck@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @3littleredbones