Gov. Jim Justice and the acting secretary for health and human services described initial steps to improve how West Virginia addresses health and quality-of-life issues.
Those include lifting a hiring freeze for the Department of Health and Human Resources and working swiftly to fill several open child protective services workers positions in the Eastern Panhandle.
The Department of Health and Human Resources has been under scrutiny over how the enormous agency handles a range of issues, including foster care, child protective services and the developmentally disabled.
DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch announced his retirement on Monday, and the governor named Dr. Jeff Coben, who is dean of the School of Public Health at West Virginia University, to be the acting secretary. More guidance will come from Dr. Clay Marsh, the executive dean for health sciences at WVU, and James Hoyer, the state’s retired adjutant general.
https://wvmetronews.com/2022/12/14/justice-and-new-team-say-theyre-cutting-red-tape-at-dhhr/
