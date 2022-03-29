Justice "all in" on gas tax pause, but no special session called yet

If the West Virginia Legislature offers a “mechanism” to save residents money on high gas prices, Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday once again reiterated that he would be “all in.”
However, Justice said during his pandemic briefing that he has not been “personally” contacted by the leaders of the Democratic Party on the issue to call a special session, which would be necessary.
“At the end of the day, it’s going to take the legislature to come together to accomplish this,” he said.
A group of Democrats held a public press conference in front of a Charleston gas station recently to ask for a 30-day pause in the 35.7-cent per gallon state gas tax, a move Justice called “political grandstanding” in an election year, but he also said he would be in favor of some form of relief.
Last week, though, Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, joined with House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, to say pausing the gas tax brings a “multitude of legal reasons why we cannot simply suspend our gas tax. We cannot – and should not – implement policies like these that sound good, but in reality, would do far more damage to our state in the long term.”
Justice said Tuesday a pause would be costly, $30 million to $40 million a month.
Those dollars go toward the ongoing extensive road work in the state, he added.
“But if the legislature comes to me and says this is what we want to do, I will be all in,” he said, but doing anything with the gas tax would present “ramifications.”
“There’s a lot of ramifications here, but I would be 100 percent in if everybody got in line,” he added.
Justice said everyone is in the “same boat” and wants to give people “some level of relief” on the extra money spent on gasoline.
But he has criticized Democrats for waiting until after the session ended on March 12 to bring up the gas tax pause suggestion.
Gas prices had already soared before session’s end, he said.
On Tuesday afternoon, Democratic leadership, including Senators Stephen Baldwin and Rich Lindsay, and Delegates Doug Skaff and Kayla Young, scheduled an update on a gas tax relief proposal at noon Wednesday.
The announcement will be conducted virtually.
They did not release any details of the proposal.