Gov. Jim Justice announced a series of steps meant to shore up the performance of the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
The highlight is a 20 percent raise for starting child protective services, adult protective services and youth services workers. Employees previously hired in these categories who fall below the new salary classification will immediately be brought up to the new salary classification, officials said.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/01/24/justice-administration-announces-changes-meant-to-bolster-social-services-workers/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.