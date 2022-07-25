Gov. Jim Justice is calling for the Legislature to address abortion-related laws in State Code during its special session today, originally called to consider the governor’s proposed income tax reduction.
The additional item asks the Legislature “To clarify and modernize the abortion-related laws currently existing as part of the West Virginia Code, to ensure a coherent, comprehensive framework governing abortions and attendant family services and support to expecting mothers to provide the citizens of this State more certainty in the application of such laws.”
