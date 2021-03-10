Justice accuses Manchin of selling his influence

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday doubled down on his criticisms of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., saying again the senator makes money by selling his influence.
“He is a wealthy guy,” Justice said of Manchin. “How could that happen on the salary of a politician? There is the reason why people want to be a politician, they want something for themselves. I never have and I never will.”
Justice said during his pandemic briefing many politicians have “grown enormously wealthy” and they have done that because they sold influence.
“You’ve got lobbyists running around everywhere enticing people … You have them throwing money at everything coming and going,” he said.
Justice said he did not start anything with Manchin. Rather, the senator was the one who criticized him last year for his handling of the CARES Act money.
Manchin sent a “barrage” of criticism, he said, saying the money meant for cities and counties “was not being sent” when it was and other money was spent on non-Covid items like improving roads.
“We sent $260 million to the counties and cities (of the CARES Act money),” he said.
Manchin said the money was not sent in a timely manner.
The money earmarked for improving roads and bridges provided easier access to health care for residents, Justice said.
In the ongoing feud, which Justice also aired on national TV Wednesday, he also again reiterated that Manchin was responsible this year in placing a provision in the $1.9 trillion stimulus package that stipulated states could not use any of the money ($1.25 billion is earmarked for West Virginia) to offset any loss of tax revenue.
“He sent texts and memos to all of the Dems saying ‘I (Joe Manchin) put verbiage in the new stimulus package prohibiting anybody from getting any stimulus dollars period if they were going to use that in any way to lower taxes.” Justice said. “Who is really the loser? West Virginians.”
Justice has introduced legislation to gradually end the state’s personal income tax, a move that will require tax revenue from other sources.
“Every one of these attacks came from Joe Manchin down to me,” he said. “I was just responding.”
Justice said Manchin should “crawl out of the childishness.”
After similar criticisms earlier this week, Manchin issued a statement mostly dismissing the criticisms, saying he wants to work with Justice to make the state better.
On Wednesday, Justice said he would welcome working together, as long as the “childishness” is put aside.
A request was sent to Manchin’s office for a possible response to the latest round of Justice jabs, but as of late Wednesday afternoon the senator had not responded.
Manchin had at one time supported Justice, who was a Democrat then. But when he changed parties to Republican before running for the GOP nod to run for governor, that relationship apparently began to sour.
After Justice was elected in 2016, Manchin’s wife Gayle was named to serve as Secretary of Education and Arts in 2017. But Justice terminated her employment in March 2018 after Manchin refused to resign when her department was reorganized.