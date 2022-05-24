Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center will be hosting an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony, a dedication for Trudy’s House, at the Center’s new home at 611 N. Kanawha, on Friday, May 27, at 5:30 p.m.
The dedication will be in coordination with the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber Business After Hours.
Just For Kids Child advocacy center provides forensic interviews, family advocacy, and family and child counseling for children who have been abused, and community outreach and prevention activities.
For more information on how to be involved, contact Just For Kids by calling 304-255-4834 or emailing us at info@jfkwv.com