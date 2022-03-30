As April marks 39 years that child advocacy centers have honored National Child Abuse Prevention Month, Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center in Beckley will be hosting multiple events in April to raise awareness and help change the conversation about child abuse.
Just For Kids is asking supporters to wear blue on Friday, April 1. The group will also be hosting a “Plant a Pinwheel for Prevention” ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday at the mayor's office at 409 S. Kanawha St.
At that event, Mayor Rob Rappold will read a proclamation and children will plant pinwheels.
The group will also host a “Plant a Pinwheel for Prevention” at 1 p.m. at its Fayette County Office, 341 Jones Ave. in Oak Hill, where Mayor Daniel Wright will read a proclamation.
Also, the group will be unveiling a new Just For Kids sculpture installation created by renowned West Virginia artist Jamie Lester.
On Saturday, April 16, Just For Kids will host its first Easter Fun Hike at the Beckley Youth Museum. For $5 per family, children can come out and hike around the park while hunting for Easter eggs along the trail.
On Friday, April 22, Just For Kids will host its annual Champions of Children GALA at Tamarack Convention Center to honor people who serve children in local communities. Tickets to that event are $75 and must be reserved before the event. Discounted tickets are available for first responders and those working with children.
This year’s Champions are: Benjamin Hatfield, prosecuting attorney for Raleigh County; Amber Higgins, adult survivor of child sexual abuse; Mike Bone, founder of Warm Hands From Warm Hearts in Fayette County; and Grandview Christian Church, which has been a dedicated monthly donor to the group for over 10 years.
For more information or if you would like to plant pinwheels in your location, contact Just For Kids by calling 304-255-4834 or emailing info@jfkwv.com