Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center will host a ribbon cutting ceremony and dedication of “Trudy’s House,” the Center’s new home at 611 N. Kanawha, on Friday evening, May 27, at 5:30 p.m.
The Dedication will be in coordination with the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber Business After Hours.
Just For Kids, Inc. recently purchased the site the historic “Ambrosia Inn” as its headquarters. The house will be renamed in honor of the late Trudy Laurenson, assistant director of Just For Kids and a pioneer in the child advocacy movement in West Virginia.
The Board of Directors of Just For Kids was made aware of recent studies highlighting the difficulties for abused children when having to enter commercial spaces, spaces without windows or requiring the use of elevators. With those realizations in hand, the board committed to find a new home that might create a welcoming environment for children to tell their story and to bring a face to the issue of child abuse.
The Ambrosia Inn seemed the perfect location to create a beacon on the hill for the children and families who need services and for the teams who serve them.
The event will include a reception, a dedication ceremony, a ribbon cutting, and an update on the Trudy’s House Capital Campaign that began last month.
The campaign is to raise funds to pay off the debt of purchase and to create a fund for the maintenance of this historic property.
Ways in which individuals and businesses in the community can assist the campaign are purchasing engraved bricks, participating in our “pinwheel wall” of donors, naming a room after a family, business or loved one, or a simple monetary donation. All of these options are available at www.jfkwv.com.
Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center provides forensic interviews, family advocacy, and family and child counseling for children who have been abused, and community outreach and prevention activities.
For more information on how to be involved, contact Just For Kids by calling 304-255-4834 or emailing us at info@jfkwv.com