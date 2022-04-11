Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center is hosting an Easter Fun Hike on Saturday, April 16, at 9 a.m. at the Beckley Youth Museum, 509 Ewart Avenue.
Cost is $5 per family.
“Our hope is to foster relationships with community members through offering fun family activities,” sayid Kayla Morey, outreach advocate. “Just For Kids wants to establish a strong network of parents as a Partners in Prevention team so that we can gauge community needs and address them in the best way possible.”
Partners in Prevention is a model of communities working together to strengthen families and help West Virginia’s children grow up free from abuse and neglect.
The model is based on the belief that child well-being hinges on the capacity of local communities to support families and protect children.
For more information about how to become involved in the Partners in Prevention team, contact Just For Kids by calling 304-255-4834 or emailing us at info@jfkwv.com