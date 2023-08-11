Just For Kids hosting 12th annual Golf Classic fundraiser
beckley, w.va. – Just For Kids, Inc. is hosting its annual golf tournament on Friday, August 18, at Glade Springs, Woodhaven Course.
Now in its 12th year, the Golf Classic is a major fundraiser for the child advocacy center to bolster its efforts in reducing trauma and raising awareness about child sexual abuse.
This year’s tournament sponsors are Mark and Kris Serbinski and the title sponsors are Bill and Mary Lee.
To become a sponsor, call Just For Kids at 304-255-4834.
• • •
Gaming expert coming to Concord to share mental health advice.
Concord University’s esports classes and players will get advice on Thursday, Aug. 17, when Dr. Melita Moore visits campus to speak with them about how to stay healthy both mentally and physically while gaming.
Dr. Moore is a world-renowned quadruple-certified psychiatry-trained sports medicine physician. She specializes in four areas – rehabilitation medicine, sports medicine, brain injury medicine, and lifestyle medicine.
Moore has been appointed Chair of the Coordination Commission for the 2023 Panama Esports Championships in Santiago. Moore also owns her own company, Levels Unlocked Enterprises which aims to promote and elevate women of color in esports.
Moore will speak to Austin Clay’s class.
• • •
Plumley among those inducted into ag and forestry Hall of Fame.
jackson’s mill, w.va. – Six people, including one with ties to southern West Virginia, have been inducted into the West Virginia Agriculture and Forestry Hall of Fame (WVAFHF).
Chartered in 1974, the West Virginia Agriculture and Forestry Hall of Fame honors West Virginians who have made outstanding contributions to the establishment, development, advancement, and improvement of agricultural and forest industries in West Virginia and around the world.
Jewell Plumley, doctor of veterinary medicine and formerly of Raleigh County, has spent nearly her entire career advancing the field of veterinary medicine in West Virginia. She is the first woman to be appointed State Veterinarian and Director of WVDA’s Animal Health Division.
Plumley, now residing in Hardy County, has also been active in 4-H and FFA, mentoring and instructing youth. She is a 4-H All-Star, a recipient of the 2018 Women in Agriculture Award, 30-Year WVDA Governor’s Service Award, and the USDA Excellence Award for her response to Avian Influenza.
The other 2023 inductees are:
• Joseph McNeel, PHD, Fayette County, PA
• Arthur and Anna Mouser, Preston County, W.Va.
• James “Jim” Foster, Doddridge County, W.Va.
• Jim and Enid Crawford, Marion County, W.Va.
• Howard ‘Larry’ Six, Mason County, W.Va.
