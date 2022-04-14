Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center is hosting its annual Champions of Children Gala on Friday, April 22, at Tamarack Convention Center.
The event is a celebratory dinner, beginning at 5:30 pm, honoring local heroes who are often not recognized for their devotion to serving children and families.
The public is encouraged to come out and honor these heroes and support the work of Just For Kids in reducing trauma for children who are victims of all forms of abuse.
Tickets are $75 per person. Discounted tickets are available for first responders and those working with children.
Tables seating 8 can be reserved for $500. Tickets must be reserved by April 19 by visiting Just For Kids online at jfkwv.com under our Events page or calling our office at 304-992-9434. Tickets will be held at the door. This year’s Champions of Children are:
• Benjamin Hatfield, Prosecuting Attorney for Raleigh County. Hatfield’s leadership and commitment to protecting children has significantly impacted positive outcomes for all the children of Raleigh County.
• Amber Higgins, Survivor of child sexual abuse, Public Speaker to children, and Domestic Violence Advocate. Amber’s courage to tell her story stands as a beacon of hope for all survivor.
• Mike Bone, Founder of Warm Hands from Warm Hearts in Fayette County. Mike provides clothing and food to the most vulnerable children and families in Fayette County.
• Jordan Legg, Senior Minister with Grandview Christian Church. Grandview Christian Church has been a dedicated monthly donor for over 10 years. Support from the faith community is vital to Just for Kids. Grandview Church exemplifies the caring and support of our community.
Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center works with a team of local investigators, prosecutors, medical professionals, victims’ advocates and mental health professionals to create a more coordinated response to child abuse to reduce trauma while providing a safe environment for children to tell their stories and begin their path to healing.
For more information or to reserve your Gala tickets, contact Just For Kids by calling 304-255-4834 or emailing us at info@jfkwv.com