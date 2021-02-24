Jurors in an upcoming murder trial will not hear that the defendant had pleaded guilty to shooting to death a man in Charleston in 2015, Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge Robert Burnside ruled Wednesday.
Tremaine Jackson, 28, of Charleston is set to go to trial March 1 in Raleigh Circuit Court on a first-degree murder charge that he gunned down 39-year-old Troy Lee Williams of Summers County on May 6 in the parking lot of Pet Supplies Plus at the sprawling Cranberry Creek Shopping Plaza.
On Wednesday, Jackson asked Burnside to appoint a new defense attorney — a motion that Raleigh Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons opposed and Burnside denied.
Jackson said that he and his court-appointed defense lawyer, Kris Kostenko of Beckley, did not work well together. A change in attorneys would result in a new trial date.
Parsons argued that Kostenko was not "a magician" but that he was providing adequate counsel to Jackson.
The judge also denied a request by Parsons that jurors hear that Jackson had pleaded guilty to manslaughter following two mistrials in 2017 for shooting to death Bryan Rogers on Charleston's West Side. Jackson entered a Kennedy plea, in which he pleaded guilty but did not admit guilt in Rogers' murder.
Both Williams and Rogers each had been shot once in the abdomen.
In the Beckley case, police alleged that Jackson, who was on parole for Rogers' murder, had fled the pet store parking lot shortly after shooting Williams to death around 6:30 p.m.
Law enforcement officials began a search for suspects. Around 1 a.m. on May 7, police arrested Latoya Monique Carter, a 24-year-old woman, at her Charleston apartment in relation to Williams' death.
Police charged Carter with accessory after the fact to first degree murder, and BPD Cpl. Dave Allard said the shooting appeared to be related to illegal drugs.
Police arrested Jackson in North Carolina in August for Williams' murder.
Burnside ruled that introducing evidence of Rogers' murder could unfairly prejudice jurors.