Jurors will hear testimony from Raylee Browning's former teacher who called Child Protective Services to report the girl was being abused and from a physician's assistant who treated Raylee for a broken leg in 2016, Fayette County Circuit Court Judge Paul Blake ruled Tuesday during a pre-trial hearing for the three who are accused of causing her death.
Raylee, 8, died at Plateau Medical Center on Dec. 26, 2018. Doctors found bruises and scratches on her body and a tear in her rectum. She was malnourished and had untreated pneumonia. She had likely died of sepsis caused by an infection, according to the West Virginia Medical Examiner's Office.
Following a year-long investigation led by Oak Hill Police Department Cpl. James Pack, police arrested Raylee's father, Marty Browning Jr., Marty's wife, Julie Titchenell Browning, and Julie's sister, Sherie Titchenell, for the girl's death in December 2019.
All are charged with one count each of death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian. Each was also charged with abuse and neglect of a child resulting in death. Both charges are felonies. They go to trial on March 1.
Blake heard testimony from Mount Lookout Elementary School teacher Carrie Ciliberti and Summersville Regional Medical Center physician's assistant Kara Lynn Gillespie, who were called as witnesses by special prosecuting attorney Brian Parsons, on Tuesday.
They were cross examined by three defense attorneys, one for each of the defendants.
Ciliberti testified she taught Raylee gym, art and health when Raylee was a kindergarten student, until the three adults pulled her from the school in order to homeschool in first grade.
"I met Raylee when she was in kindergarten," Ciliberti, who teaches grades K through five, testified. "She was very lively, outgoing, smart."
Ciliberti said Raylee was "intelligent" and an "average" kindergarten student with a "very normal" emotional maturity level. Gym teachers weigh and measure students each year. She testified that when Raylee started kindergarten in the 2015-2016 school year, she weighed 50 pounds and was "muscular" and "liked to play with her peers."
"Shortly after kindergarten started, I noticed she wanted a lot of attention," the teacher testified. "She wanted to hold my hand when we would walk laps.
"If they had free time, she would choose to stand with me, talk with me. It appeared as if she wanted adult attention."
So, Ciliberti walked with Raylee during laps.
"She would tell me things," said Ciliberti.
Ciliberti said that she knew Raylee lived with her dad and that she visited her mother, Janice Wriston, in Fayette County on weekends.
"She was always very happy to go visit with her mother," Ciliberti testified. "She would tell me on Fridays, 'I get to go see my mother.'
"On Mondays, she would say, 'Oh, we decorated a cake. We made cookies.'"
The physical education teacher said Raylee had a broken leg, at her thigh, early in kindergarten.
"At that point, I had some very strong suspicions that she was being abused," she testified. "A broken femur doesn't just happen."
"She also told me at one point, 'I'm not allowed to see my mommy anymore. My mommy doesn't love me. My mommy's having a new baby to replace me.'
"I asked her who told her --"
Julie's attorney interrupted with an objection.
"This is all hearsay. She is repeating what Raylee told her," said Mark Plants.
The judge overruled the objection, but Evan Dove, another defense attorney, objected that Ciliberti was saying, "Raylee's mommy."
"You're going to get a cross examination," Blake told him. "You'll get a chance to ask her."
The teacher testified that Raylee's clinginess went "far beyond that of a normal child." Most children want to go home at the end of the school day, said Ciliberti, but Raylee wrapped her arms and legs around Ciliberti and said she wanted to stay with Ciliberti or stay at the school.
On one occasion, she said Raylee was wearing a long-sleeved, heavy sweatshirt and long pants in August. The teacher gave the girl a T-shirt to wear so she would not be uncomfortable and noticed a bruise in the shape of a handprint on Raylee's arm. When Raylee returned to school, according to Ciliberti, she brought back the T-shirt in a Walmart bag.
"'My daddy said I can't take your clothes, that you are not allowed to give me clothes,'" Ciliberti recalled Raylee telling her.
During a yoga class, she said Raylee pulled up her pants leg to show the teacher "boo boos" on her calves, which were bruises and "small, round scabs." Raylee reportedly told Ciliberti, "But my daddy says I'm not allowed to show you these, and if you have any questions, you need to call my daddy."
She testified that Sherie, not Marty Jr., was the adult who often visited the school in relation to Raylee. Sherie also had permission to pick up Julie's older daughter from school.
"She was the primary caregiver for the children, and Raylee's father had given her permission to deal with school things," said Ciliberti.
As a mandatory reporter, Ciliberti said she had to report to CPS instances of suspected child abuse or face termination or incarceration under state law. She said she personally called CPS three times to report the broken leg, the bruises on her legs and another time when one of the older daughter's classmates reported that the family kept Raylee locked in a laundry room.
When Raylee returned to the school to start first grade, she had lost weight, said Ciliberti.
Ciliberti said Sherie directed the lunchroom staff not to feed breakfast to Raylee because she had an eating disorder.
When Parsons asked Ciliberti what "came out of" Sherie's directions, Ciliberti replied, "Not much. We fed her. She was hungry."
One of the adults later brought in a note from a doctor that stated that Raylee's adult caretakers had reported that Raylee had an eating disorder, she testified.
Under cross examination by defense attorneys, she agreed that she is not an expert on eating disorders but that Raylee was losing weight and was often hungry at school. She said she never saw her vomiting.
"I saw a child who was hungry," she said.
Dove asked Ciliberti to recall if she had stated to Nicholas Child Protective Services worker Brianna Baker in September 2016 that she was a "school counselor," and Ciliberti said she had not.
"During that same day, do you recall mentioning that you had noticed bruises on Raylee but nothing to alarm you to think the bruises came from abuse?" Dove asked.
"No," she replied.
"So if such a statement from you is in a report, it is mistaken?"
"I don't recall ever saying that."
Ciliberti said that she had no knowledge of the outcome of her first two reports to CPS but that she was permitted to sit in an interview with CPS Supervisor Joe Sorrent for the third referral.
"Joe Sorrent looked at me and said, 'I don't think Raylee's being abused, but I do think she's the targeted child in the family,'" Ciliberti recalled, prompting Dove to ask her to define "targeted."
"It would, in my opinion, it means treated differently than the other children, punished more harshly," she said.
"But he did tell you he did not believe there's abuse, correct?"
"Correct."
Sorrent retired on Dec. 29, 2018, but was working as a temporary CPS employee in November, state officials reported.
Blake sustained a number of objections and told Dove to stop being argumentative with the witness and to question CPS workers about their reports and the meaning of their statements, rather than asking the teacher to speculate.
Ciliberti said she did not continue making CPS referrals after Raylee was withdrawn from the school and told Dove that she taught classes that Raylee liked. She said she never witnessed bad behavior from Raylee.
Parsons told Blake that he would stipulate that, based on official CPS reports, Nicholas CPS workers never found instances of Raylee being abused.
Defense attorneys suggested during cross examination that Wriston or the older daughter could have injured Raylee.
Prior to Ciliberti's testimony, physician's assistant Gillespie testified that Marty Jr. brought Raylee into the emergency department of Summersville Regional on Sept. 2, 2016.
Referring to her medical notes, she reported Marty Jr. told her that Raylee had kicked the wall during a tantrum the night before and that she had complained of knee pain that morning. She was triaged around 1:30 p.m.
Gillespie testified that Raylee's thigh bone was broken above the knee, which was inconsistent with the parent's statement that she had kicked the wall.
Under questioning by Plants, Julie's attorney, Gillespie said she is a mandatory reporter but noted that it was not written on the chart that CPS had been notified that the break appeared suspicious, even though it was suspicious at the time of the visit.
"Typically, it is written down," she said. "But it could've been reported without being written down."
Gillespie said she was not informed as to "who did the injury."
"The only information I was given is that she kicked the wall," said Gillespie, adding that in 21 years of practice, she had never seen someone kick a wall and get injured in a manner consistent with Raylee's injury.
All attorneys were in the courtroom, but the three defendants appeared via video from the law library. Sherie and Marty Jr. were awaiting results of Covid tests, Blake said.