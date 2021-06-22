The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission is accepting applications for the vacancy left by Judge Warren McGraw on the Twenty-Seventh Judicial Circuit, serving Wyoming County.
McGraw retired June 20 due to complications of Parkinson's disease.
July 7 is the deadline to submit applications and letters of recommendation to: Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission, c/o Manda Bickoff; Office of the Governor; 1900 Kanawha Blvd., E.; Charleston, WV 25305.
Interviews will be conducted July 23 in Charleston.
Applications and letters of recommendation received after the July 7 deadline will not be considered.
Forms are available at https://governor.wv.gov/Documents/JVAC/Application 27thJudicial Circuit Applicantion.docx