The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission is accepting applications for the vacancy left by Judge Warren McGraw on the Twenty-Seventh Judicial Circuit, serving Wyoming County.

McGraw retired June 20 due to complications of Parkinson's disease.

July 7 is the deadline to submit applications and letters of recommendation to: Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission, c/o Manda Bickoff; Office of the Governor; 1900 Kanawha Blvd., E.; Charleston, WV 25305.

Interviews will be conducted July 23 in Charleston.

Applications and letters of recommendation received after the July 7 deadline will not be considered. 

Forms are available at https://governor.wv.gov/Documents/JVAC/Application 27thJudicial Circuit Applicantion.docx

