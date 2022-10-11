The city of Beckley is now home to a satellite courtroom that will be used by the recently created Intermediate Court of Appeals of West Virginia.
The official ribbon-cutting ceremony was Tuesday morning at the historic Raleigh County Courthouse on Main Street. The satellite courtroom is located on the lower level of the courthouse.
Intermediate Court of Appeals (ICA) Chief Judge Dan Greear served as master of ceremonies.
“I look forward to working with my two fellow judges as we start this adventure,” Greear began, introducing Judge Thomas E. Scarr and Judge Charles Lorenson. “This is an exciting day for us.”
He explained the new satellite courtroom gives southern West Virginia litigants the opportunity to argue their case via a webcast system between the satellite courtroom and the main ICA courtroom at the state’s Judicial Tower in Charleston, where the judges will be located.
In addition to Beckley, four other satellite courtrooms will be located throughout the state, Greear said.
They will be located in Petersburg in Grant County, Weston in Lewis County, Berkeley Springs in Morgan County, and New Martinsville in Wetzel County.
“The thought here was of having satellite courtrooms in locations so that no one would have to drive more than an hour and a half or so, to argue their case,” Greear continued. “From the cases we are getting, we are having a tremendous number of self-represented parties, and we think this is going to be a real benefit to those individuals.”
He noted that use of these satellite courtrooms may be decided by the litigants, who still have the opportunity to meet in person with the judges in Charleston. However, he said that litigant convenience is of importance.
“We will even be able to accommodate if litigants will be in different parts of the state,” Greear continued. “For example, we can accommodate a hearing where one litigant is in Raleigh County and one litigant is in Lewis County or Morgan or Grant (counties).
"We think that’s going to be a tremendous convenience to litigants, and we think it’s just a start for how we can use this technology and reach out to West Virginia citizens to make sure they have an even greater access to justice.”
West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals Chief Justice John A. Hutchison also attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“The members of the Supreme Court of Appeals have all been working very, very diligently to get this project up and running,” Hutchison said, speaking of the work done to create the ICA and develop satellite courtrooms.
He thanked Raleigh County officials for “getting this project off the ground.”
Raleigh County Commissioner Dave Tolliver said county officials were excited to assist with the project since the city of Beckley is a center-point for the residents of southern West Virginia.
“We are tickled to death to have you here,” Tolliver stated at the ceremony. “Welcome. We are more than happy to have you guys here.”
The ICA was created during the 2021 regular West Virginia legislative session.
According to the ICA website, the court will hear cases involving appeals from circuit court, family court, state agencies or administrative law judges, and decisions or orders issued by the Workers’ Compensation Office of Judges.
Since the ICA began operations in July, over 150 cases have been filed, Greear said, adding they project to hear about 800 to 1,000 cases per year.
He noted that 41 percent of the cases filed so far are compensation cases, 24 percent involve family law, 20 percent are civil appeals, and 15 percent have been administrative appeals.
The ICA is scheduled to begin oral arguments on Nov. 10, he added.
“We are tremendously excited to open a new chapter of the history of the judiciary in West Virginia,” Greear concluded. “This is a historic day. As I have said before, it’s not often in West Virginia, after we have been around for 160 years as a state, that you get to be a part of something brand new. This is a part of that.”
